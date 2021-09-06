Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

