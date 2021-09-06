Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

