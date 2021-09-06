Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,085 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,991 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.39. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.