Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,037 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,343,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

