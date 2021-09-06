AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 774,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,255. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

