Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $657.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affimed stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Affimed were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

