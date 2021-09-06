Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

AFYA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 97,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,719. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. Afya has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

