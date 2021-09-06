Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126,719 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $119,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last ninety days.

NYSE A traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

