AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Head to Head Review

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AGNC Investment and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 2 5 0 2.71 Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.96, indicating a potential upside of 4.85%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $10.21, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 160.72% 17.84% 2.10% Paramount Group -5.72% -0.72% -0.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $845.00 million 10.05 -$266.00 million $2.70 5.99 Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.70 -$24.70 million $0.96 9.18

Paramount Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AGNC Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Paramount Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

