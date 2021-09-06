Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Agree Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

NYSE ADC opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

