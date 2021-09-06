Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.98 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.28 ($3.85).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €3.93 ($4.62) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €4.01 and a 200-day moving average of €4.58. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

