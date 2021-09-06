Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

APD stock opened at $268.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $284.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

