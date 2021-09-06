Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €130.00 ($152.94).

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €2.30 ($2.71) on Monday, hitting €114.48 ($134.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €105.45.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

