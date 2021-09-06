Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANCUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

