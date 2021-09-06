Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $56.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

ANCUF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,800. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

