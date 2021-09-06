All Sports Price Tops $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $25.90 million and $2.75 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00143727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00792534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047237 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

