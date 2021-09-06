Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,100 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

