Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $73.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $266,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,029.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $666,602.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,445. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

