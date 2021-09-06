Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 309.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United States Cellular by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

