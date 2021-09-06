Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.21 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons during the first quarter worth $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 777.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

