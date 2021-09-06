Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 978,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 121,757 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALXO opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

ALXO has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,487 shares of company stock worth $8,429,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

