Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.03 Million in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in DermTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 116.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $48,554.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,694,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $90,329.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,673.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,026 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DMTK stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

