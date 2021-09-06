Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $87.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.