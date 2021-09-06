Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,895.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,714.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,427.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

