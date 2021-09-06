Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,714.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,427.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

