Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,874.79. The stock had a trading volume of 992,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,511. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,667.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

