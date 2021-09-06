Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,874.79 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,388.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

