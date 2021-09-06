Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.68 on Monday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

