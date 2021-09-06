American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of American Campus Communities worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

NYSE ACC opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 742.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACC. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.