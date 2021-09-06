American Century Companies Inc. Buys 175,831 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,831 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,707,761 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SI stock opened at $120.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

