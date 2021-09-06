American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $30,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of KL stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.