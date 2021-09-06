American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1,472.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,974 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Celanese worth $26,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Celanese by 2,977.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $155.14 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

