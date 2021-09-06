American Century Companies Inc. Has $23.93 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,943 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $23,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,319,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

