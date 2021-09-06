American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 14,043 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $27,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 515,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

BSX opened at $44.92 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

