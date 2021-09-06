American Century Companies Inc. Sells 89,840 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $374.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

