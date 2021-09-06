American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $32.35 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.