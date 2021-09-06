American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after buying an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.30. 4,207,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.09. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.