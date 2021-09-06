American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 86.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $302.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

