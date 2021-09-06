Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.68 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.92, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

