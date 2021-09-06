Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 44,104 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,104 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRN. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

