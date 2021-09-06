Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.