Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 83.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Post by 12.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Post stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

