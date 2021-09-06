Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,234,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 778.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $82,481,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $252.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.36 and a 200-day moving average of $255.93. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

