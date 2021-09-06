Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 157.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.