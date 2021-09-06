Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,775.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 243.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 715,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after buying an additional 507,592 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Citigroup raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

