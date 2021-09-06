Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $113.06 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

