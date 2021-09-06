Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

