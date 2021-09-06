Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.61.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.37. 1,664,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,149,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 26.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 94.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,790.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 136.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.