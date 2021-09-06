Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,609,620 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,133,686,000 after purchasing an additional 188,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.04 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

