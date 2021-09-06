AMS Capital Ltda Sells 20,705 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AMS Capital Ltda lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 1.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Square were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Square by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 7.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Square by 200.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.56 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

